Today's Teen for April 19

Name: Elizabeth Toffel

School: Wilmot High School

Parents: Tom and Julie Toffel of Burlington

Most memorable high school moment: Not exactly a moment, but all the times spent in the art classrooms with the most amazing teachers.

Most influential teachers: Ms. Stanley; Ms. Kunstler in 1st Grade and High School Art; She always made learning fun, made me look forward to school and was the first teacher to inspire me to become just like her.; Ms. Kunstler's passion for art has inspired me to explore and expand my artistic abilities and has sparked an interest in becoming an art teacher.

School activities/clubs: Art Club, Future Educators Association, International Club, Key Club, Link Crew, marching band, National Honor Society, pep band, stage crew, wind ensemble, Spanish Club; Battle of the Books

School athletics: Basketball, track

Honors, letters or awards: Honor Roll; Varsity Letter Track and Field; Band Letter; Positive Referrals; Solo Ensemble Festival First Place

Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Baking; Reading; Playing Piano; Hiking; Camping; Drawing; Painting; Cake Decorating; Volunteering; Playing Clarinet; Writing Creative Stories

College choice: University of Wisconsin-Whitewater

Intended major/field of study: Art Teacher/General Ed. Teacher

Role model: Julie Toffel, my mom

Three words that best describe my role model: Musically Inclined, Sweet, Caring

What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: I hope to become a teacher, to inspire all students to pursue their dreams and to be successful. I also hope to become a loving parent, just like mine.

