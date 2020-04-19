Today's Teen for April 19
Today's Teen for April 19

Matthew Hill

Nickname: Matty Ice

Parents: Travis and Karry Hill in Kenosha

Most memorable high school moment: My most memorable high school moment has been playing at state for baseball my sophomore year. It was the best experience of my life.

Most influential teacher: Ms. Louise Meyer in AP Chemistry; Ms. Meyer introduced me to the subject I fell in love with and am now on track to pursue it as a career. She taught me the value of learning a subject rather than receiving an “A” in a class.

School activities/clubs: National Honor Society, Photography club

School athletics: Baseball, basketball, soccer

School offices held: NHS Historian

Honors, letters or awards: Letter in soccer (4); letter in baseball (4); MVP for baseball; 1st team all conference utility player for baseball; History award; Math award

Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Busboy at Slip 56; travel baseball at PBA Wisconsin

College choice: Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio

Intended major/field of study: Chemical Engineering

Role model: My father

Three words that best describe my role model: Intelligent, fair, personable

What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: I hope to have the chance to work on a project in which would influence people worldwide. To make a real difference would be the best.

