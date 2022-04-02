Today's Teen for April 2

Parents: Randy Reeves and Rosie Fisher

Most memorable high school moment: My most memorable high school moment would have to be the overwhelming feeling of joy and the relief of anxiety after graduating early! It almost did not feel real, and it took me a few days to really grasp the fact that I was no longer a high school student anymore -- I was now a young adult!

Most influential teacher: Lilly Stasik in English; Mrs. Stasik was always very patient and supportive, and oftentimes gave me advice on whatever I needed help with at the time. Not to mention, she frequently complimented my writing abilities and pushed me to strive for greatness--not only in her class, but in others as well!

School activities/clubs: Orchestra, Spanish, Campus Life, Volunteer Work

Honors, letters or awards: I have earned awards at my previous high school, Harborside, regarding HOS (habits of success). This includes awards for: tenacity, leadership, cooperation, humor, respect, and integrity.

Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Playing video games; creating artwork; spending time with friends and family; reading books; writing

College choice: Gateway Technical College in Kenosha

Intended major/field of study: Healthcare

Role model: My older sister, Ashley.

Three words that best describe my role model: Strong, independent, hardworking

What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: What I hope to accomplish in my life is to get my EMT certification through Gateway, and pursue a rewarding job helping people and saving lives.

