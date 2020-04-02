Todays Teen for April 2

Julie Lynch
Central High School
Parents: Christopher and Jennifer Lynch, Trevor
Most memorable high school moment: My most memorable high school moment would have to be going to New York through my Advanced Marketing class. It was a great chance to roam the city and get a glimpse of what life could be in the crazy city.
Most influential teacher: Amy Popp in AP Language; She brought to class different prospectives on current events and taught all the students to have their own voice and opinions. She always pushed students to do their best and strive for success in everything they do. If I was ever having a bad day, her class and energy would brighten up my mood.
School activities/clubs: DECA, freshman mentors, Future Business Leaders of America, International Club, National Honor Society, peer helpers/tutors
School athletics: Cross country, volleyball
College choice: UW-Madison
Intended major/field of study: Finance
Role model: My parents
Three words that best describe my role model: Hardworking; motivational; loving
What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: In the future, I hope to have career that I love and enjoy. I want to be able to wake up and look forward to making a difference every single day.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.