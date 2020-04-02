Todays Teen for April 2

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Julie Lynch

Central High School

Parents: Christopher and Jennifer Lynch, Trevor

Most memorable high school moment: My most memorable high school moment would have to be going to New York through my Advanced Marketing class. It was a great chance to roam the city and get a glimpse of what life could be in the crazy city.

Most influential teacher: Amy Popp in AP Language; She brought to class different prospectives on current events and taught all the students to have their own voice and opinions. She always pushed students to do their best and strive for success in everything they do. If I was ever having a bad day, her class and energy would brighten up my mood.

School activities/clubs: DECA, freshman mentors, Future Business Leaders of America, International Club, National Honor Society, peer helpers/tutors

School athletics: Cross country, volleyball

College choice: UW-Madison

Intended major/field of study: Finance

Role model: My parents

Three words that best describe my role model: Hardworking; motivational; loving

What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: In the future, I hope to have career that I love and enjoy. I want to be able to wake up and look forward to making a difference every single day.

