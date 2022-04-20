Today's Teen for April 20

Name: Olivia Lehmann

School: Bradford High School

Nickname: Livie

Parents: Mark and Lora Lehmann of Kenosha

Most memorable high school moment: Going to State with my softball team in 2019.

Most influential teacher: Tracie Nielson in Advanced Marketing; Mrs. Nielson as a teacher for three out of four years of high school. Mrs. Nielson has helped me grow in my Marketing skills over the past three years which has prepared me to be successful in college and in my future career. She also has taken the time to get to know me as a person and develop a good relationship with me.

School activities/clubs: Link Crew, National Honor Society, student government, Youth Apprenticeship Program-Marketing Level 1 and 2

School athletics: Basketball, softball

School offices held: 2 year Varsity Captain for softball

Honors, letters or awards: High Honor Roll; 4 year varsity letter recipient; 2nd Team All Conference-softball; Student of the week-Bradford High School; Career and Technical Education Influencer Award; Coaches Award-softball; 100+ Volunteer Hours; Top Newcomer Award-softball

Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Cross-fit; Baking; Traveling; Hanging out with friends; Travel Softball

College choice: Taylor University in Upland, Indiana

Intended major/field of study: Marketing and Sports Management

Role model: My mom

Three words that best describe my role model: Passionate, Hardworking, and Caring

What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: In the future, I hope to be successful in the classroom and on the softball field. I hope to continue to work hard in everything I do, make a positive impact in my community, and pursue a career that I'm passionate about.

