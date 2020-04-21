Today's Teen for April 21

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Parents: Douglas and Andrea Watson of Twin Lakes

Most memorable high school moment: Being able to win a Southern Lakes Conference championship in football my senior year.

Most influential teacher: Mrs. Franz in English; She allowed me to be myself, and let me speak my mind without the fear of being judged. She always was very fun to joke around with.

School athletics: Baseball, basketball, football

Honors, letters or awards: First-team All County for football (twice), first-team All-County for basketball, Holy Rosary Sports Night nominee, Team Captain in all sports

Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Hanging out with friends as well as playing video games with them; Going to “B-Dubs” with friends and watching all of the big-time sporting events.

College choice: UW-La Crosse

Intended major/field of study: Undecided

Role model: My Dad

Three words that best describe my role mode: Tough, Caring, Providing

What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: Still a dream to one day play in the NFL; if not, be able to provide for a family and have enough money to take them on vacations.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0