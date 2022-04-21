Today's Teen for April 21

Name: Mason Dreyer

School: Central High School

Parents: Rob Dreyer and Daria Shaffer

Most memorable high school moment: My most memorable high school moment is now. I have been working for the past month and a half to create a group to where students can come together and talk about mental health and other current issues. The group is coming together well and should be ready by April.

Most influential teacher: Adam Scheele in Band; I look up to him a lot, and he pushes me to do my best. He makes class fun and engaging, making me want to continue on with band in the future.

School activities/clubs: Concert band, Drama Club, marching band, pep band, wind ensemble, Drum Major; Vice President of Drama Club; Best Lead Actor

Out-of-school activities/hobbies: I take Tap lessons at STEPS Performing Arts Center

College choice: US Army

Intended major/field of study: Infantry

Role model: My mom

Three words that best describe my role model: Compassionate, Hardworking, Funny

What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: In my lifetime I want to make as many people happy as possible.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0