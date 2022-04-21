 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Today's Teen for April 21

Mason Dreyer

Mason Dreyer

Name: Mason Dreyer

School: Central High School

Parents: Rob Dreyer and Daria Shaffer

Most memorable high school moment: My most memorable high school moment is now. I have been working for the past month and a half to create a group to where students can come together and talk about mental health and other current issues. The group is coming together well and should be ready by April.

Most influential teacher: Adam Scheele in Band; I look up to him a lot, and he pushes me to do my best. He makes class fun and engaging, making me want to continue on with band in the future.

School activities/clubs: Concert band, Drama Club, marching band, pep band, wind ensemble, Drum Major; Vice President of Drama Club; Best Lead Actor

Out-of-school activities/hobbies: I take Tap lessons at STEPS Performing Arts Center

People are also reading…

College choice: US Army

Intended major/field of study: Infantry

Role model: My mom

Three words that best describe my role model: Compassionate, Hardworking, Funny

What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: In my lifetime I want to make as many people happy as possible.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

War in Ukraine: Risky return home for Ukrainians

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert