Today's Teen for April 22

Most memorable high school moment: During the Homecoming games in Freshman year, my class was new and had a lot of trouble during the events. The one event I remember the most was a teamwork-based ‘skiing’ game, where all of the people were standing in a line on two skis, and had to reach the end of the course. When all the other grade levels had finished, we were just approaching halfway. As we were just cleaning halfway, a few Senior students came down from the bleachers and started cheering us on, saying “Let’s go, freshmen!” Once a few more people joined in on the cheer, the changed the chant to help us get into a rhythm. “1, 2, 3, LEFT! 1, 2, 3, RIGHT!” They stayed with us the entire way, until we crossed the finish line - in dead last. But you wouldn’t have thought that the way they cheered us on, giving us hugs and congratulating us for making it all the way to the finish line, despite the difficulties we had to overcome. That’s when I knew there was no other place I’d rather be than Harborside for the next four years of my life.