Today's Teen for April 22

Name: Alexander Markoutsis
School: Harborside Academy
Nickname: Alex
Parents: Adam and Melissa Markoutsis of Kenosha
Most memorable high school moment: During the Homecoming games in Freshman year, my class was new and had a lot of trouble during the events. The one event I remember the most was a teamwork-based ‘skiing’ game, where all of the people were standing in a line on two skis, and had to reach the end of the course. When all the other grade levels had finished, we were just approaching halfway. As we were just cleaning halfway, a few Senior students came down from the bleachers and started cheering us on, saying “Let’s go, freshmen!” Once a few more people joined in on the cheer, the changed the chant to help us get into a rhythm. “1, 2, 3, LEFT! 1, 2, 3, RIGHT!” They stayed with us the entire way, until we crossed the finish line - in dead last. But you wouldn’t have thought that the way they cheered us on, giving us hugs and congratulating us for making it all the way to the finish line, despite the difficulties we had to overcome. That’s when I knew there was no other place I’d rather be than Harborside for the next four years of my life.
Most influential teacher: Sheila Franklin in STEM-Intro to Engineering, Physics, and Computer Science; Ms. Franklin has always been there to help me, no matter what. Even when I was struggling with personal issues or just not doing okay, she’s always made a point to ensure that I would be alright. She’s encouraged me and helped me to grow, and I definitely would not be who I am without her.
School activities/clubs: National Honor Society, Teaching Aide
School athletics: Archery Team
Honors, letters or awards: Certified Level 1 USA Archery Instructor; Academic Archer
Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Occasional Cleaning and Service at St. Anne’s Catholic Church
College choice: UW-Milwaukee
Intended major/field of study: Computer Science
Role model: My dad
Three words that best describe my role model: Dedicated, strong, and reliable
What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: I only hope that I can grow up happy and comfortable, and that I stay true to myself. As long as I’m happy, I’m okay (although building a name for myself in the Computer Science field would be amazing too!)