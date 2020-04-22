Todays Teen for April 22
Todays Teen for April 22

Cecilia Quevedo

Nickname: Ceci

Parents: J. Ubaldo Quevedo and Cecilia Ulloa of Kenosha

Most memorable high school moment: My most memorable high school moments are those spent laughing and talking with my teammates on long runs.

Most influential teacher: Bhuvaneswari D. Baskarah in AP Calculus AB. This was such a difficult choice to make because so many teachers have influenced me throughout my high school career, and I am so grateful to have had the opportunity to learn something from all of them. However, I find Mrs. Baskaran fascinating. She is so incredibly kind, intelligent, and wise (like Yoda). She has taught me a lot about math and calculus. Surprisingly though, the most valuable lessons she taught me cannot be measured by any advanced placement exam. For sure, perseverance is the most valuable lesson she has taught me.

School activities/clubs: Link Crew, student government, yearbook

School athletics: Cross country, track

School offices held: Junior class historian

Honors, letters or awards: Three varsity letters in cross country and three varsity letters in track (currently working toward earning my fourth varsity letter in track); Team Captain Award in cross country

Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Running; traveling; rereading “Franny and Zooey”; hanging out with my friends; reading as a lector at church

College choice: Western Michigan University in Kalamazoo, Mich.

Intended major/field of study: Double major in computer science and political science

Role model: Madelyne Rossman (former Bradford senior; class of 2019)

Three words that best describe my role model: Intelligent; kind; strong

What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: I hope to have a positive impact on someone’s life.

