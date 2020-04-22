Todays Teen for April 22

Nickname: Ceci
Parents: J. Ubaldo Quevedo and Cecilia Ulloa of Kenosha
Most memorable high school moment: My most memorable high school moments are those spent laughing and talking with my teammates on long runs.
Most influential teacher: Bhuvaneswari D. Baskarah in AP Calculus AB. This was such a difficult choice to make because so many teachers have influenced me throughout my high school career, and I am so grateful to have had the opportunity to learn something from all of them. However, I find Mrs. Baskaran fascinating. She is so incredibly kind, intelligent, and wise (like Yoda). She has taught me a lot about math and calculus. Surprisingly though, the most valuable lessons she taught me cannot be measured by any advanced placement exam. For sure, perseverance is the most valuable lesson she has taught me.
School activities/clubs: Link Crew, student government, yearbook
School athletics: Cross country, track
School offices held: Junior class historian
Honors, letters or awards: Three varsity letters in cross country and three varsity letters in track (currently working toward earning my fourth varsity letter in track); Team Captain Award in cross country
Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Running; traveling; rereading “Franny and Zooey”; hanging out with my friends; reading as a lector at church
College choice: Western Michigan University in Kalamazoo, Mich.
Intended major/field of study: Double major in computer science and political science
Role model: Madelyne Rossman (former Bradford senior; class of 2019)
Three words that best describe my role model: Intelligent; kind; strong
What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: I hope to have a positive impact on someone’s life.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.