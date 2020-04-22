Todays Teen for April 22

Most influential teacher: Bhuvaneswari D. Baskarah in AP Calculus AB. This was such a difficult choice to make because so many teachers have influenced me throughout my high school career, and I am so grateful to have had the opportunity to learn something from all of them. However, I find Mrs. Baskaran fascinating. She is so incredibly kind, intelligent, and wise (like Yoda). She has taught me a lot about math and calculus. Surprisingly though, the most valuable lessons she taught me cannot be measured by any advanced placement exam. For sure, perseverance is the most valuable lesson she has taught me.