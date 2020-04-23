Todays Teen for April 23, 2020

Nickname: Shelbs
Parents: Bill and Julie Serritella of Bristol
Most memorable high school moment: When my volleyball team won against Burlington, the reigning state champions, in the conference tournament.
Most influential teacher: Mr. Mengel in AP U.S. History; Mr. Mengel is always able to make me laugh and offer advice, both for school and life. He makes learning fun and is a great teacher, as he expects a lot from his students, and connects with them on a personal level, which makes his classes very enjoyable.
School activities/clubs: Environmental Club, freshman mentors, Future Business Leaders of America, International Club, National Honor Society, Spanish Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta, Habitat for Humanity
School athletics: Tennis, volleyball
School offices held: Freshman Vice President, Senior Vice President
Honors, letters or awards: 12x Equestrian State Champion, Kenosha County Sportsmanship Award, FBLA State Qualifier, Volleyball Letter, Tennis Letter, Academic Letter
Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Equestrian activities, 4-H
College choice: Northwestern University or University of Nebraska
Intended major/field of study: Environmental studies
Role model: My grandpa, Dean Niedan
Three words that best describe my role model: Entrepreneurial, hard-working, devoted
What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: In my lifetime, I want to become an environmental scientist and perform field research. Eventually, I would like to work for the United Nations, specifically their Environment Programme. I would be able to have a huge humanitarian impact and positively affect the world.
