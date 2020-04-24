Today's Teen for April 24

Most influential teacher: Sarah Antczak in Spanish 1-3; had the pleasure of having la Señora Antczak for my first 3 years of Spanish at school. One of the best things about her is that she always has such a positive attitude. She always came into class smiling and with an excitement to teach. Her class and her energy always helps put students in a good mood. She helped instill in me an interest in learning Spanish, which is why I continued to AP Spanish my senior year. Also, we danced every Friday in her class for “Bailar Viernes”.