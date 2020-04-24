Today's Teen for April 24

Parents: Grzegorz Kryca and Jolanta Los-Kryca of Kenosha
Most memorable high school moment: Being a member of the first cross-country team in school history to qualify for the state championships as a team in 2018.
Most influential teacher: Sarah Antczak in Spanish 1-3; had the pleasure of having la Señora Antczak for my first 3 years of Spanish at school. One of the best things about her is that she always has such a positive attitude. She always came into class smiling and with an excitement to teach. Her class and her energy always helps put students in a good mood. She helped instill in me an interest in learning Spanish, which is why I continued to AP Spanish my senior year. Also, we danced every Friday in her class for “Bailar Viernes”.
School activities/clubs: Link Crew, Model United Nations, National Honor Society, orchestra, Member of Senior Class Planning Committee
School athletics: Cross country, track
School offices held: Junior class public relations officer
Honors, letters or awards: Over 100 Service Hours distinction; 2-time Varsity letter in Cross-Country; 2-time Most-Improved Award in Cross-Country; 2nd Team All-County in Cross Country (2018); 2nd Team All-Conference in Cross Country (2018); Team-Runner Award in Cross-Country
Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Playing the viola in my church’s youth and adult choirs; volunteering at the Safe Harbor Humane Society; playing piano; drinking iced coffee; traveling
College choice: University of Iowa
City and state of college: Iowa City, Iowa
Intended major/field of study: Psychology B.S. and Spanish B.A.
Role model: My mother
Three words that best describe my role model: Hard-working, diligent, loving
