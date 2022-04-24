Today's Teen for April 24

Parents: George and Jean Dippel of Kenosha

Most memorable high school moment: I don’t have just one most memorable high school moment, but the moments that come to mind are after basketball and football games when my friends and I go out to eat and just hang out together.

Most influential teacher: Mr. Jon Furreness in US History Honors; Mr. Furreness was not just my first difficult teacher that challenged me, but he was also my cross country coach. Mr. Furreness has taught me what it means to work hard in and out of the classroom.

School activities/clubs: National Honor Society, student government

School athletics: Cross country, golf

School offices held: Student Council Senior Representative

Honors, letters or awards: Valedictorian, 4-year 1st Honors Honor Roll, 2- year Varsity letters in cross country, and 2- year Varsity letters in golf, Captain of Cross Country and Golf Teams.

Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Internship at spectrum wealth advisors, weightlifter and avid golfer

College choice: Duke University in Durham, N.C.

Intended major/field of study: Economics

Role model: My brother, Hayden

Three words that best describe my role model: Hardworking, funny, relaxed

What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: Wherever I go, I want to make my community a better place.

