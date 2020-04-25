Today's Teen for April 25

Nickname: Alex
Parents: Michael and Sarah Wajerski of Pleasant Prairie
Most memorable high school moment: Making state for soccer
Most influential teacher: Mathew Kellnerm, Guidance Counselor and Soccer coach; Pushed me through all four years of high school. Held me at a higher standard and kept raising the bar once I reached a goal. Taught me life lessons that will be important later on.
School activities/clubs: Newspaper
School athletics: Baseball, soccer
Honors, letters or awards: Honor roll student; first team all conference for soccer; captain for both soccer and baseball;
Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Hanging out with friends; going to different concerts; summer ball; work; volunteer at PADS of Lake County; volunteer at Feed My Starving Children
College choice: UW-Milwaukee
Intended major/field of study: Marketing
Role model: My grandpa, Greg
Three words that best describe my role model: Outgoing, responsible, wise
What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: I hope to live a fulfilling life with lots of opportunities and willpower to succeed. It is important to me that the ones closest to me are living their best lives. I’ll try and make that happen.
