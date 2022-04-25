Today's Teen for April 25

Name: Caleb Geisler

School: LakeView Technology Academy

Parents: Kevin and Heidi Geisler of Kenosha

Most memorable high school moment: My most memorable high school moment was winning the class presidency. I was truly astonished by the amount of support I had campaigning for presidency, and the fact that so many of my peers supported my campaign truly astonished me.

Most influential teacher: Mrs. Kristi Koschkee in AP Language and Composition; Mrs. Koschkee taught me how to analyze arguments from others and formulate them myself. Her teaching of rhetorical analysis and writing has made me not only a better essay writer, but also a more thoughtful person.

School activities/clubs: Student government, yearbook, Chess Club

School athletics: Soccer

School offices held: Chess club co-founder; 2021-2022 Student Body President

Honors, letters or awards: AP Scholar with Honor; Honor Roll; Summa Cum Laude

Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Running with friends; playing card games; editing videos with friends; reading books about classic literature.

College choice: Gateway Technical College in Kenosha

Intended major/field of study: Software Development

Role model: Hank Green

Three words that best describe my role model: Intelligent, Optimistic, Driven

What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: I hope to create software and technology that focuses on improving the lives of people with chronic diseases. I want to ensure a better world for people who deal with pain on a daily basis.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0