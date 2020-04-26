Today's Teen for April 26: Erma Dippold

Parents: Jim and Christina Dippold of Trevor
Most memorable high school moment: Performing as Mother Bailey in Wilmot’s production of the play “It’s A Wonderful Life”
Most influential teacher: Alejandro Alumbreros in Choir; He is encouraging and inspirational and has influenced my decision to pursue music as a part of my future career.
School activities/clubs: Choir/madrigals, Drama Club, Link Crew, marching band, National Honor Society, pep band, performing arts/theater, wind ensemble, Library Poster Print Shop
School offices held: National Honor Society Secretary
Honors, letters or awards: High honor roll; National Honor Society; Choir Outstanding Junior of the Year; Positive Referral for Leadership in choir; lettering in band; Clarinet Section Leader in band
Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Community theatre
College choice: Carroll University in Waukesha
Intended major/field of study: Music therapy
Role model: Christina Dippold
Three words that best describe my role model: Caring, artistic, energetic
What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: Use my passion for music to inspire and help others.
