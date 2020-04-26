Today's Teen for April 26: Erma Dippold

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Parents: Jim and Christina Dippold of Trevor

Most memorable high school moment: Performing as Mother Bailey in Wilmot’s production of the play “It’s A Wonderful Life”

Most influential teacher: Alejandro Alumbreros in Choir; He is encouraging and inspirational and has influenced my decision to pursue music as a part of my future career.

School activities/clubs: Choir/madrigals, Drama Club, Link Crew, marching band, National Honor Society, pep band, performing arts/theater, wind ensemble, Library Poster Print Shop

School offices held: National Honor Society Secretary

Honors, letters or awards: High honor roll; National Honor Society; Choir Outstanding Junior of the Year; Positive Referral for Leadership in choir; lettering in band; Clarinet Section Leader in band

Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Community theatre

College choice: Carroll University in Waukesha

Intended major/field of study: Music therapy