Today's Teen for April 26

Name: Nolan Cipov

School: Shoreland Lutheran High School

Parents: Brian Cipov and Kari Nielsen

Most memorable high school moment: The thrill of playing at the first home football game my senior year. The fans were back after the pandemic, cheering us on as we played under the Friday night lights.

Most influential teacher: Mr. Paul Strutz in American Government; Mr. Strutz has many experiences that he likes to share with his basketball team and classes. Through these experiences, Mr. Strutz shares with us advice that may change the way you look at the relationships in your life.

School athletics: Basketball, football, track, weightlifting

Honors, letters or awards: Letters and pins in Basketball, Football, and Track; reached the 1200 club in weightlifting; Metro Classic honorable mention for Linebacker

Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Working part-time at a full-service ca rwash, fishing, weightlifting, watching movies, hanging with friends, and all things car related

College choice: Gateway Technical College in Kenosha

Intended major/field of study: Auto Mechanic/Autobody

Role model: My Grandpa

Three words that best describe my role model: Humble, Diligent, Empathetic

What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: I hope to become a master mechanic and possibly own an automotive repair shop.

