Today's Teen for April 26

emma.jpg

Erma Dippold

Parents: Jim and Christina Dippold of Trevor

Most memorable high school moment: Performing as Mother Bailey in Wilmot’s production of the play “It’s A Wonderful Life”

Most influential teacher: Alejandro Alumbreros in Choir; He is encouraging and inspirational and has influenced my decision to pursue music as a part of my future career.

School activities/clubs: Choir/madrigals, Drama Club, Link Crew, marching band, National Honor Society, pep band, performing arts/theater, wind ensemble, Library Poster Print Shop

School offices held: National Honor Society Secretary

Honors, letters or awards: High honor roll; National Honor Society; Choir Outstanding Junior of the Year; Positive Referral for Leadership in choir; lettering in band; Clarinet Section Leader in band

Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Community theatre

College choice: Carroll University in Waukesha

Intended major/field of study: Music therapy

Role model: Christina Dippold

Three words that best describe my role model: Caring, artistic, energetic

What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: Use my passion for music to inspire and help others.

