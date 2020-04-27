Today's Teen for April 27: Lindsey Colin

Parents: Javier Colin and Leonor Celaya of Kenosha
Most memorable high school moment: Meeting the friends who have changed my life and taught me that you can always have someone to depend on and who will support you unconditionally.
Most influential teacher: Scott Coey in AP Human Geography; Mr. Coey has made learning about the world fun and interesting. In these past few months, he has taught me how to be prepared for the real world; from the importance of couponing to understanding other people. AP Human Geography has become one of my favorite classes and taking it was one of the best decisions I have made.
School activities/clubs: Band of the Black Watch, concert band, Key Club, marching band, National Honor Society, wind ensemble
School athletics: Soccer, swimming
School offices held: Vice President of Scholarship in National Honor Society
Honors, letters or awards: Academic letter; Solo and Ensemble State Medalist; Coaches Award in swimming and diving
Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Ride operator at Six Flags Great America; sales associate at Zumiez; global traveling with family and friends
College choice: Undecided
Role model: My mom
Three words that best describe my role model: Hardworking, caring and inspiring
What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: Become an immigration lawyer in order to create a better future for people and bring peace of mind to their families.
