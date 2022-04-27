Today's Teen for April 27

Name: Ryan Whynott

School: Tremper High School

Parents: John and Anne Whynott

Most memorable high school moment: Going to state for tennis my freshman year

Most influential teacher: Tim Carlson in 7th grade English; Mr. Carlson made me believe in myself and pushed me to expand my knowledge and go outside of my comfort zone.

School activities/clubs: Environmental Club, Key Club, National Honor Society, Renaissance Club, student government

School athletics: Soccer, tennis

School offices held: Class Representative, Key Club; Craft Fair Coordinator, Student Government

Honors, letters or awards: 7 varsity letters; MVP varsity tennis; Rookie of the Year Varsity soccer; soccer all-conference 2 years; renaissance premier status; offensive player of the year varsity soccer; honor roll

Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Golfing; binge-watching "The Office;" playing tennis

College choice: University of Wisconsin-Madison

Intended major/field of study: Business

Role model: My mom

Three words that best describe my role model: Caring; hardworking; dedicated

What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: I hope to find something that I am passionate about and be successful in it.

