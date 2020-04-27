Today's Teen for April 27

Most memorable high school moment: Meeting the friends who have changed my life and taught me that you can always have someone to depend on and who will support you unconditionally.

Most influential teacher: Scott Coey in AP Human Geography; Mr. Coey has made learning about the world fun and interesting. In these past few months, he has taught me how to be prepared for the real world; from the importance of couponing to understanding other people. AP Human Geography has become one of my favorite classes and taking it was one of the best decisions I have made.