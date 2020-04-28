Today's Teen for April 28: Paul Joseph Lynch

Parents: Christopher and Jennifer Lynch of Trevor
Most memorable high school moment: My most memorable moment from high school has to be joining cross country my junior year. From the grueling meets to the sense of community the sport provides, cross proved to be a wonderful time. The sport shows you so much about yourself and what your willing to do to reach a set goal.
Most influential teacher: Amy Popp in AP English Language; Mrs Popp helped provide a learning environment where young students could come together and learn to agree to disagree. Not only is she an incredible teacher, but also a remarkable person. Mrs Popp has taught me so much about myself and helped develop me into the person who I am today.
School activities/clubs: Badger Boys/Girls State, DECA, forensics, freshman mentors, Future Business Leaders of America, National Honor Society, peer helpers/tutors
School athletics: Cross country, golf, volleyball
School offices held: DECA and FBLA Community Service Officer; NHS Vice President
Honors, letters or awards: EMT Certification; 3 time Academic All State for Golf; 2020 FBLA State Qualifier; 2 time Second Team All Conference 2017-2018 Golf; First Team All Conference Golf 2019; 2 time State qualifier
Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Volunteering at Salem Lakes fire department; golfing; hanging out with friends and family; enjoying the outdoors
College choice: University of Wisconsin-Madison
Intended major/field of study: Nursing
Role model: My parents
Three words that best describe my role model: Loving, caring and understanding
What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: I hope to help individuals who are in dire need of care and support. Whether that be in the professional world or my personal life, I believe I have a calling for helping those who most need it.
