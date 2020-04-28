Today's Teen for April 28: Paul Joseph Lynch

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Parents: Christopher and Jennifer Lynch of Trevor

Most memorable high school moment: My most memorable moment from high school has to be joining cross country my junior year. From the grueling meets to the sense of community the sport provides, cross proved to be a wonderful time. The sport shows you so much about yourself and what your willing to do to reach a set goal.

Most influential teacher: Amy Popp in AP English Language; Mrs Popp helped provide a learning environment where young students could come together and learn to agree to disagree. Not only is she an incredible teacher, but also a remarkable person. Mrs Popp has taught me so much about myself and helped develop me into the person who I am today.

School activities/clubs: Badger Boys/Girls State, DECA, forensics, freshman mentors, Future Business Leaders of America, National Honor Society, peer helpers/tutors

School athletics: Cross country, golf, volleyball

School offices held: DECA and FBLA Community Service Officer; NHS Vice President