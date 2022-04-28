 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Today's Teen for April 28

Brigham Kafar

Brigham Kafar

Name: Brigham Kafar

School: Wilmot High School

Nickname: Briggs

Parents: Cory and Rachel Kafar in Twin Lakes

Most memorable high school moment: Being able to emcee the Homecoming Pep Assembly

Most influential teacher: Coach Brian Hopkins; He has always believed in me and pushed me to limits I would have never else achieved.

School activities/clubs: Drama Club, Future Educators Association, National Honor Society, student government

School athletics: Baseball, basketball, football

School offices held: Senior Class Vice President; National Honor Society President; Future Educators of America Co-President

Honors, letters or awards: High Honors; 2x Varsity Letter Baseball; 2x Varsity Letter Football; Football Team Captain; 1x Varsity Letter Basketball

People are also reading…

Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Genoa City Baseball

College choice: Carthage College in Kenosha

Intended major/field of study: Education

What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: I hope to help better the next generation through my teaching.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Macron targeted by tomato throw during first trip since re-election

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert