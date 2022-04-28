Today's Teen for April 28

Name: Brigham Kafar

School: Wilmot High School

Nickname: Briggs

Parents: Cory and Rachel Kafar in Twin Lakes

Most memorable high school moment: Being able to emcee the Homecoming Pep Assembly

Most influential teacher: Coach Brian Hopkins; He has always believed in me and pushed me to limits I would have never else achieved.

School activities/clubs: Drama Club, Future Educators Association, National Honor Society, student government

School athletics: Baseball, basketball, football

School offices held: Senior Class Vice President; National Honor Society President; Future Educators of America Co-President

Honors, letters or awards: High Honors; 2x Varsity Letter Baseball; 2x Varsity Letter Football; Football Team Captain; 1x Varsity Letter Basketball

Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Genoa City Baseball

College choice: Carthage College in Kenosha

Intended major/field of study: Education

What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: I hope to help better the next generation through my teaching.

