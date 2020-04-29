Today's Teen for April 29: Aman Saiyed

Most influential teachers: Janet Carpino and Bhuvaneswari Baskaran in Pre-Calculus (Mrs. Carpino); AP Calculus (Mrs. Baskaran); Mrs. Carpino always found a way to make class more fun and enjoyable. Her charismatic and upbeat teaching style and personality always had me looking forward to her class. She is also very approachable which made it easier for me to get the help I needed, whether it was during class or after school. Her passion for teaching math and helping students understand it has left a positive impact on me and is ultimately what made me discover my enjoyment and fascination with math. Mrs. Baskaran has always pushed me to challenge myself and to be perseverant. Her teaching style has allowed me to grow as a student. In the classroom Mrs. Baskaran makes sure every student understands the concept before moving on. If students don’t understand she always helps them during class and after school. This has helped me a ton in getting extra practice and receiving a better understanding of what was being taught. Outside of academics, Mrs. Baskaran has also encouraged me to get involved in school clubs and organizations such as National Honor Society. Mrs. Baskaran’s guidance over the years has helped me grow immensely as a student.