Today's Teen for April 29

Name: Jamie Hall

School: Bradford High School

Parents: James and Renelsa Hall of Kenosha

Most memorable high school moment: The last night of Bridges of Madison County. It was all of the seniors' last time on the Bradford stage, so it was extremely emotional. We walked around basically refusing to get in costume until maybe 20 minutes before the house opened.

Most influential teacher: Holly Stanfield in Vocal Tech; Holly always pores her heart and soul into her work and by setting that example, she inspires us to do the same.

School activities/clubs: Choir/madrigals, Link Crew, National Honor Society, performing arts/theater

School athletics: Softball

School offices held: Vice President of Service for National Honor Society

College choice: Undecided

Intended major/field of study: Political Science

Role model: My mom

Three words that best describe my role model: Ambitious, selfless, kindhearted

What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: I hope to become an extremely successful lawyer who also does high profile acting jobs whether that be on screen or on stage.

