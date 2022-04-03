Today's Teen for April 3

Parents: Yong Ma and Lan Bai of Pleasant Prairie

Most memorable high school moment: Panther and SEC Relay Meets for Swimming- the camaraderie of my team, becoming family, excitement, and competition are unforgettable experiences I'll hold in my heart forever.

Most influential teacher: Kristi Koschkee in AP Language and Composition; She is energetic, fun, patient, and driven. Ms. Koschkee really helped me to come out of my shell as a writer, and brought so much inspiration to class everyday. Not only was her teaching unique and extraordinary, she really took the time to connect with us students as well.

School activities/clubs: National Honor Society, student government, SkillsUSA

School athletics: Swimming

School offices held: Student Government Treasurer; Sophomore Class Secretary

Honors, letters or awards: 3-Year Varsity Swimming Letter; 2021 WMTA Badger State Piano Honorable Mention Grade 11; 2019 RMTA Music Competition Honorable Mention; 2022 Margaret Schmitt Memorial Chopin Piano Competition Silver Medalist; Science Alpha Wolf of the Quarter 2019; AP Scholar

Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Piano, Pleasant Prairie Patriots Swim Club, Olive Garden Hostess, Hanging out with Friends, Spending time Outdoors, and Traveling

College choice: UW-Madison

Intended major/field of study: Actuarial Science or Accounting

Role model: Stephanie Domin

Three words that best describe my role model: Positive, Open-Minded, Humble

What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: I hope to become an actuary or end in a mathematics-orientated career, while continuing my passions of Piano and Swimming for as long as I can.

