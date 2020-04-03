Todays Teen for April 3
Seth Rosen

Nickname: Seth

Parents: Jaime Rosen and Joyce Rosen of Kenosha

Most memorable high school moment: One of my most memorable high school moments, because I have many, happened at the beginning of my senior year. Going to a small private school has been, in my mind, both a virtue and a vice but attending my senior retreat surrounded by the people to whom I accredit the most important relationships of my relatively short life was quite possibly the most humbling experience I have ever had. To be able to have a personal and complex relationship with that many people and to learn something invaluable from each, in that moment it felt more real than ever before.

Most influential teacher: Dr. Bell in Dual Enrollment Leadership Dynamics; The way that her classes have taught me to critically analyze the world around me and improve my interpersonal relationships is a skill that will forever influence the way I live my life.

School activities/clubs: Choir/madrigals, National Honor Society, student government, Turning Point USA (Political activist/educational club which I helped start)

School athletics: Soccer, track, wrestling

School offices held: Vice President of National Honors Society; Vice President Turning Point USA

Honors, letters or awards: Gold Presidential Award; Association of Christian Schools International Award for Leadership

Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Youth In Governance

College choice: University of Wisconsin-Madison

Intended major/field of study: Undecided

Role model: Mr. Flores

Three words that best describe my role model: Wise, authoritative, perspicacious

What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: In my lifetime I hope to be known as a man who thought before he spoke.

