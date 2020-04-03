Todays Teen for April 3

Most memorable high school moment: One of my most memorable high school moments, because I have many, happened at the beginning of my senior year. Going to a small private school has been, in my mind, both a virtue and a vice but attending my senior retreat surrounded by the people to whom I accredit the most important relationships of my relatively short life was quite possibly the most humbling experience I have ever had. To be able to have a personal and complex relationship with that many people and to learn something invaluable from each, in that moment it felt more real than ever before.