Todays Teen for April 3

Nickname: Seth
Parents: Jaime Rosen and Joyce Rosen of Kenosha
Most memorable high school moment: One of my most memorable high school moments, because I have many, happened at the beginning of my senior year. Going to a small private school has been, in my mind, both a virtue and a vice but attending my senior retreat surrounded by the people to whom I accredit the most important relationships of my relatively short life was quite possibly the most humbling experience I have ever had. To be able to have a personal and complex relationship with that many people and to learn something invaluable from each, in that moment it felt more real than ever before.
Most influential teacher: Dr. Bell in Dual Enrollment Leadership Dynamics; The way that her classes have taught me to critically analyze the world around me and improve my interpersonal relationships is a skill that will forever influence the way I live my life.
School activities/clubs: Choir/madrigals, National Honor Society, student government, Turning Point USA (Political activist/educational club which I helped start)
School athletics: Soccer, track, wrestling
School offices held: Vice President of National Honors Society; Vice President Turning Point USA
Honors, letters or awards: Gold Presidential Award; Association of Christian Schools International Award for Leadership
Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Youth In Governance
College choice: University of Wisconsin-Madison
Intended major/field of study: Undecided
Role model: Mr. Flores
Three words that best describe my role model: Wise, authoritative, perspicacious
What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: In my lifetime I hope to be known as a man who thought before he spoke.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.