Today's Teen for April 30: Amber Young

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Parents: Eric and Billie Vandivort of Kenosha

Most memorable high school moment: How can I choose? High school has been full of crazy moments!

Most influential teacher: Robbin Church in Drawing/Ceramics; There are few teachers that have influenced me in amazingly positive ways, and Mrs. Church is one of them. She’s encouraged and supported my creativity and my love for art the entire four years I’ve gone to Tremper. Not only that, but she’s been a phenomenal teacher and is a compassionate person, even to students who really don’t deserve her graces.

Honors, letters or awards: Honor roll, art competition awards, teacher appreciation award

Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Volunteering at both my mother and father’s work, writing a novel, creating art, reading, gardening

College choice: Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design

Intended major/field of study: Illustration

Role models: Both of my parents

Three words that best describe my role models: Determined, resilient, complex

What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: I want to create amazing worlds or characters for things like video games, shows and movies. I have so many ideas I’d love to have come to fruition, and I wish to work my way up to a renowned company like Dreamworks, Pixar, or Disney, and be a key contributor to creating something thousands would come to love.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0