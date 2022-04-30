Today's Teen for April 30

Name: Caroline Hill

School: Central High School

Parents: David and Miranda Hill of Noblesville

Most memorable high school moment: To pick just one memorable high school experience is a difficult decision because I have thoroughly enjoyed my high school career. I have had the most fun being part of the Student Section! From Friday Night football games to State volleyball and basketball games there is nothing like cheering your heart out and watching your peers succeed! Leading the Student Section and being part of the Falcon Family will forever hold a special place in my heart!

Most influential teacher: Julie Eckhart in Accounting; Mrs. Eckhart has been an influential teacher during my time at Central. She has always given me the best advice and has supported me in all my decisions. My favorite memory from her class was taking my knowledge of accounting and applying it to our class game of Monopoly. I am thankful to have had Mrs. Eckhart as a teacher and grateful to have her as a friend!

School activities/clubs: DECA, Drama Club, freshman mentors, Future Business Leaders of America, peer helpers/tutors, student government, yearbook, School Store

School athletics: Golf, soccer

School offices held: Freshman Class President; Sophomore Class President; Junior Class Officer; Senior Class President; Student Council President; Peer Helpers President; Association of Business Students Vice President; Yearbook Editor; Student Section Leader; Morning Announcement Announcer; School Store Manager

Honors, letters or awards: Four varsity soccer letters; DECA State Finalist; DECA ICDC Finalist; Future Business Leader of America State Qualifier

Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Boating; spending time with friends and family

College choice: Anderson University

City and state of college: Anderson, Indiana

Intended major/field of study: Public Relations with Minors in Communications and Event Planning

Role model: My parents

Three words that best describe my role model: Encouraging, dedicated, loving

What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: I hope to work as a Corporate Event Planner. I also hope to have a successful soccer career as I am committed to play at Anderson University.

