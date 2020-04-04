Todays Teen for April 4
Todays Teen for April 4

Evan Engel

Nickname: Evan

Parents: Michael and Amber Engel, Kenosha

Most memorable high school moment: Having the opportunity to fundraise and travel to Australia, and Italy through Harborside was truly one of the most memorable experiences I was ever able to take be part of. Learning about the differences in the culture of these beautiful countries, while integrating both an education and service experience was amazing to me.

Most influential teacher: Cindy Renaud in AP Language Arts/ Comp; I have been so fortunate to have Mrs. Renaud as my English teacher both Freshman year, and Senior year. I have also been part of Harborside’s exemplary Yearbook team since freshman year. Having not only a teacher but a friend, and mentor, with you through all the ups and downs of high school really can help you out. I am so grateful for Mrs. Renaud, and all of my teachers throughout my career at Harborside.

School activities/clubs: National Honor Society, Students Against Destructive Decisions, yearbook; Treasurer of Spanish Honor Society, also take part in Excell, and exchange club, and The Mayors Youth Commission

School athletics: Tennis, volleyball

School offices held: Treasurer of Spanish Honors society, and Captain of Bradford Tennis, Vice president of The Mayors Youth Commission.

Honors, letters or awards: In multiple honors societies and take a rigorous schedule of Honors and AP courses.

Out-of-school activities/hobbies: I work as a Lifeguard, and Deck supervisor at Swimtastic swimlabs. I enjoy training with my dog Rosco, going on runs, and watching classic movies.

College choice: UW Oshkosh

Intended major/field of study: Undecided

Role model: Steve Irwin

Three words that best describe my role model: Adventurous, Sincere, and humble

What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: I hope to one day surf every morning at sunrise on the coast of California.

