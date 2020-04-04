Todays Teen for April 4

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Nickname: Evan

Parents: Michael and Amber Engel, Kenosha

Most memorable high school moment: Having the opportunity to fundraise and travel to Australia, and Italy through Harborside was truly one of the most memorable experiences I was ever able to take be part of. Learning about the differences in the culture of these beautiful countries, while integrating both an education and service experience was amazing to me.

Most influential teacher: Cindy Renaud in AP Language Arts/ Comp; I have been so fortunate to have Mrs. Renaud as my English teacher both Freshman year, and Senior year. I have also been part of Harborside’s exemplary Yearbook team since freshman year. Having not only a teacher but a friend, and mentor, with you through all the ups and downs of high school really can help you out. I am so grateful for Mrs. Renaud, and all of my teachers throughout my career at Harborside.

School activities/clubs: National Honor Society, Students Against Destructive Decisions, yearbook; Treasurer of Spanish Honor Society, also take part in Excell, and exchange club, and The Mayors Youth Commission

School athletics: Tennis, volleyball