Today's Teen for April 5

Name: Trinity Williams

School: Shoreland Lutheran High School

Parents: Garner and Meshelle Williams of Kenosha

Most memorable high school moment: Probably just the whole process of putting on a production of the Addams Family this fall. It was such a fun last high school show to do and the cast and our directors, Mr. Moore and Mrs. Rosenau, all made it an amazing experience.

Most influential teacher: Kady Debelak in History, Speech, Drama; Ms. Debelak was my teacher in middle school and she always pushed me to be the best I could be and to put my all into everything I do. You could tell she genuinely cared for all of us students and she was so passionate about teaching that she actually inspired my love for history.

School activities/clubs: Drama Club, forensics, National Honor Society, student government

School offices held: Student Council, Drama Club President

Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Youth in Governance - Joint Services Committee & Racial Ethnic and Equity Commission, Youth group, Jrny Church Student Leader, Racine Zoo Volunteen, Boxing, Reading

College choice: Bowdoin College

City and state of college: Brunswick, Maine

Intended major/field of study: Double Majoring in Political Science & History and Minoring in Dramatic Arts/Theat

Role model: My Nana

Three words that best describe my role model: Compassionate, Generous, Hard-Working

What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: I hope to become a Human Rights and Criminal Justice Attorney to help those who face injustice, specifically focusing on those on death row. I would also like to be a Social Justice Activist and work in politics later on in my life.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0