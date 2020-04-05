Today's Teen for April 5

Nickname: Lauren
Parents: Peter and Patty Kyriazes of Pleasant Prairie
Most memorable high school moment: My most memorable high school moment is from this year at the swim team conference meet when I achieved personal records in all four of my events.
Most influential teacher: It is really difficult to choose between all of the great teachers I have had, but if I were to choose, of the teachers I have right now, I would say that Mrs. Baskaran, in AP Calculus, has influenced me the most. Calculus has been a more challenging math class for me, and because I am interested in pursuing business and math in the future, she has influenced me to continue to work hard and to achieve my goals. She has also helped me earn college credit for my calculus class through the PACC Program at Parkside. I know it took her a lot of work to set up and appreciate everything she has done for us.
School activities/clubs: Concert band, Link Crew, National Honor Society, pep band, wind ensemble
School athletics: Soccer, swimming
School offices held: Varsity Swim team captain my senior year. Junior Varsity 2 Soccer captain my freshmen year.
Honors, letters or awards: Honor roll all years. I earned the SEC Merit award for my swim team senior year. Other awards I have received from swim team are: 110% award (freshman year), the Hawk Feather award (sophomore year), and Coach's award (junior and senior year). I have also earned my varsity letters for swim team (4 years), soccer team (junior year and potentially senior year), band, and academics. I've recieved my JV letter in soccer and academics as well. I have also recieved the Dedication award (freshman year) and Coach's award (junior year) in soccer. I have earned several awards through the WSMA Solo and Ensemble competition at both the district and state levels for my clarinet solo and ensemble performances.
Out-of-school activities/hobbies: I participated in club swim team from the age of 9 to 17 on the Pleasant Prairie Patriots. I played indoor soccer for the school team at Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha. I enjoy spending time with my family and friends, taking private clarinet lessons from Jim Firchow, and volunteering my time at Mahone Middle School to help mentor band students. I also enjoy reading, traveling, snowmobiling, and visiting my grandfather's cabin up north.
College choice: I will be going to college, but I am still deciding between Carthage College and UW Madison.
Intended major/field of study: I intend to major in business finance.
Role model: My parents.
Three words that best describe my role models: Caring, hard-working, and supportive
What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: I hope to be successful in my career by helping companies and individuals with their finances, have a family, travel, and lead a happy and fullfilling life.
