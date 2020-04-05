Today's Teen for April 5

Most influential teacher: It is really difficult to choose between all of the great teachers I have had, but if I were to choose, of the teachers I have right now, I would say that Mrs. Baskaran, in AP Calculus, has influenced me the most. Calculus has been a more challenging math class for me, and because I am interested in pursuing business and math in the future, she has influenced me to continue to work hard and to achieve my goals. She has also helped me earn college credit for my calculus class through the PACC Program at Parkside. I know it took her a lot of work to set up and appreciate everything she has done for us.