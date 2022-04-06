 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Today's Teen for April 6

Name: Camryn Kozak

School: St. Joseph Catholic Academy

Parents: Bryon and Rebecca Kozak, of Pleasant Prairie

Most memorable high school moment: Junior Prom

Most influential teacher: Father Todd Belardi in Theologyl He inspired be to become a better person and reminds me that I can make an impact on our community even if its a small one.

School activities/clubs: International Club, Ministry Club, National Honor Society, stage crew, student government, Retreat Team, Student Council, NHS and Spanish NHS

School athletics: Soccer, volleyball

School offices held: Class Representative for Student Council, NHS Secretary

Honors, letters or awards: Captain of Hockey Team, 4-Year Honor Roll, NHS inductee

Out-of-school activities/hobbies: I play travel hockey for the Milwaukee Junior Admirals. In the winter I like to play pond hockey with my friends and family and going skiing. In the summer, I like to wake surf, travel, and spend time with friends and family.

College choice: Arizona State University in Tempe, Arizona

Intended major/field of study: Marketing

Role models: My mom and dad

Three words that best describe my role models: Hardworking, passionate, selfless

What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: I want to have a positive impact on the world by helping others and doing things that benefit the society and the earth.

