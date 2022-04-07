Today's teen for April 7

School: Tremper High School
Parents: Juan and Maria Rodriguez of Kenosha
Most influential teacher: Andrew Hayes in AP Physics; I was hesitant about taking physics this year, but Mr. Hayes was able to keep me interested and motivated in his class. He always keeps it captivating and interactive. I look forward to attending it day to day, as he edifies and keeps me interested through his teaching.
School activities/clubs: National Honor Society
Honors, letters or awards: AP Scholar with Distinction, Community Service Distinction, Suma Cum Laude, Consecutive Honor Roll (2018-2022), Academic Letter, Varsity Letter.
Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Out of school I work part-time, on my free time I enjoy hanging out with friends, watching movies, and reading comics.
College choice: Undecided
Intended major/field of study: Computer Science
Three words that best describe my role models: persistent, dependable, proactive
What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: In the future, I hope to be financially stable enough to be able to retire my parents, as well as being someone that my younger brother can look up to.
