Todays Teen for April 8

What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: All the teachers that have taught me throughout the years have built me piece by piece into what I am today and fostered all my virtues. That feeling is what I want to give back to all future generations. Additionally, I want to be able to help all students regardless of their background in order to achieve the same common goal of education. Because I want all students to feel validated, and as a result, instill that drive to better themselves and always want to work hard, even in difficult times. It wasn’t until I came to Shoreland however, that I learned about the career in teaching within the ministry, that is completely centered around God’s word. So with that, my endeavors are to pursue a teaching degree with WELS certification through Martin Luther College and teach in a WELS school. All in all, I know people always have their own plans for their own lives, but realistically God is ultimately in charge, so if God doesn’t need me as a servant in the classroom, then I will just pray, and work hard elsewhere in his kingdom.