Todays Teen for April 8

McKenzie R. McIntyre
Shoreland Lutheran High School
Parents: Neal Jacobs and Amina McIntyre
Most memorable high school moment: At first, I would say my very first day at Shoreland Lutheran High School, when I transferred my sophomore year from public school. On the other hand, when I think about September 25th, 2019, on the day I was crowned homecoming queen, I remember how truly amazing it felt. When I came to Shoreland, I was seeking not only to grow in my faith, but as a well-rounded Christian leader, and that day showed me how much of a positive impact I have made on my fellow classmates, in order to be granted such a title. Not only did homecoming queen bring many congratulations from my classmates, both upper and underclassmen, but from my mentors as well. Many of my teachers expressed how happy they were to have me, someone who “represents the Shoreland core values ” as a homecoming queen. This was hands down my most memorable high school experience because it showed me how far I’ve grown as an individual in Christ, and how it wouldn’t have any of the positive attributes it takes to be a leader, and senior role model without the guidance of Shoreland, and it’s amazing staff.
Most influential teachers: Carol Hermansen and Lisa Wasser in S.E.E Center and English; These two individuals have always believed in me since my first day at Shoreland, and not only did they accept me for who I am, but most importantly, they never gave up on me. Through their belief in me, even when I didn’t most of the time, fostered a lot of the abilities and skills I hold dear today. Mrs. Hermansen is always there for me when I need her loving guidance the most, and she will always have a special place in my heart. As for Mrs. Wasser, she has helped me develop various morals inside of the English room that I have been able to apply to everyday life, while also encouraging me that I have the ability to be a good teacher. Her stupendous energy in and out of the classroom has always impressed me, so much so that I strive to excel as an English teacher like her one day.
School activities/clubs: Chapel Committee, Drama Club, forensics, Ministry Club, orchestra, Festival Choir; Student Council; Chamber Orchestra
School athletics: Track, volleyball, Weightlifting(BFS)
School offices held: Student Council Secretary
Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Tutoring; writing; reading; volunteering
College choice: Martin Luther College in New Ulm, Minn.
Intended major/field of study: Education
Role models: Grandma, Maria Simonsen; Brother, MiYka McIntyre
Three words that best describe my role models: Patient; compassionate with strong personal ethics; devout
What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: All the teachers that have taught me throughout the years have built me piece by piece into what I am today and fostered all my virtues. That feeling is what I want to give back to all future generations. Additionally, I want to be able to help all students regardless of their background in order to achieve the same common goal of education. Because I want all students to feel validated, and as a result, instill that drive to better themselves and always want to work hard, even in difficult times. It wasn’t until I came to Shoreland however, that I learned about the career in teaching within the ministry, that is completely centered around God’s word. So with that, my endeavors are to pursue a teaching degree with WELS certification through Martin Luther College and teach in a WELS school. All in all, I know people always have their own plans for their own lives, but realistically God is ultimately in charge, so if God doesn’t need me as a servant in the classroom, then I will just pray, and work hard elsewhere in his kingdom.
