Today's Teen for April 8

Name: Elizabeth Schmidt

School: Wilmot High School

Nickname: Lizzy

Parents: Chris and Michelle Schmidt of Twin Lakes

Most memorable high school moment: The culmination of a great volleyball season my sophomore year when we won Conference and Regionals.

Most influential teacher: Kristen (Kovalaske) Nelson in 6th & 7th grade Math; She made me want to work hard and be a good person

School activities/clubs: Future Educators Association, National Honor Society

School athletics: Volleyball

School offices held: Co-President Future Educators Association, National Honor Society Historian

Honors, letters or awards: National Honor Society Member, Athletic Honors/Awards-2021: Varsity Captain, Honorable Mention Southern Lakes Conference, Honorable Mention Kenosha All County Team, Captain Club Team, American Volleyball Coaches Association All America Watchlist, Junior Volleyball Association Watchlist, 2020: Varsity Co-Captain, 2019: Varsity Co-Captain, Wilmot Varsity Regional Champs, Honorable Mention Southern Lakes Conference

Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Sidewalker at Mainstay Equine Therapy farm in Richmond Illinois, Compete with National Club Volleyball Team at Wisconsin Juniors December through June, Work part-time for a local farm grocery store, Drawing

College choice: UW-Superior

City and state of college: Superior, Wisconsin

Intended major/field of study: Physical Education

Role model: My Grandma

Three words that best describe my role model: Caring, Passionate, and Resilient

What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: Positively impact as many people as I can as a teacher

