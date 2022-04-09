 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Today's Teen for April 9

Maryha White

Name: Maryha White

School: Bradford High School

Nickname: (pronounced Mariah)

Mother: Kristina Malik of Kenosha

Most memorable high school moment: My most memorable high school moment was definitely meeting my friends and all the fun things that we do together.

Most influential teacher: Lauren Farwell-Sanchez in Child Development 2; Mrs. Sanchez is the kind of teacher who relates to the students and is very understandable. She listens and does not expect you to know everything. She is super nice and always there when she is needed.

School activities/clubs: Future Business Leaders of America, Key club

School athletics: Cheerleading

Honors, letters or awards: Academic B; invited to the National Honor Society

Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Coaching and teaching cheerleading

College choice: UW-Parkside in Kenosha

Intended major/field of study: Business

Role model: My mom

Three words that best describe my role model: Strong, Reliable, Encouraging

What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: The main thing I hope to accomplish in my lifetime is success. I hope to have a family and a home. I also hope to become a very successful real estate agent and interior designer.

