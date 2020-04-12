Today's Teen for April12
Kenzi Ketterhagen

Nickname: Kenz

Parents: Cory and Lesley Ketterhagen of Salem

Most memorable high school moment: My most memorable high school moment was my freshman year softball season where we finished runner-up in the state championship.

Most influential teacher: Mrs. Kolovas in Geometry; Mrs. Kolovas always pushed me to work my hardest and get better grades.

School activities/clubs: Leadership team, Gateway Nursing Assistant Course

School athletics: Basketball, softball

Honors, letters or awards: Honorable Mention All-Conference Softball Junior; 2x Softball State Qualifier

Out-of-school activities/hobbies: I play for the Lakeland Legends Travel Softball program. I enjoy wakeboarding, snowboarding, hiking, working, playing with my dog, and hanging out with friends and family.

College choice: Madison (Wis.) Area Technical College

Intended major/field of study: Nursing

Role model: My mom

Three words that best describe my role model: Independent, loving, strong

What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: I hope that playing softball at Madison College will open new doors allowing me to experience new opportunities in life. I also hope to travel to many different parts of the world.

