Today's Teen for April12

Nickname: Kenz
Parents: Cory and Lesley Ketterhagen of Salem
Most memorable high school moment: My most memorable high school moment was my freshman year softball season where we finished runner-up in the state championship.
Most influential teacher: Mrs. Kolovas in Geometry; Mrs. Kolovas always pushed me to work my hardest and get better grades.
School activities/clubs: Leadership team, Gateway Nursing Assistant Course
School athletics: Basketball, softball
Honors, letters or awards: Honorable Mention All-Conference Softball Junior; 2x Softball State Qualifier
Out-of-school activities/hobbies: I play for the Lakeland Legends Travel Softball program. I enjoy wakeboarding, snowboarding, hiking, working, playing with my dog, and hanging out with friends and family.
College choice: Madison (Wis.) Area Technical College
Intended major/field of study: Nursing
Role model: My mom
Three words that best describe my role model: Independent, loving, strong
What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: I hope that playing softball at Madison College will open new doors allowing me to experience new opportunities in life. I also hope to travel to many different parts of the world.
