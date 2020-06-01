Today's Teen for June 1: Andrew Rasch
Today's Teen for June 1: Andrew Rasch

Andrew Rasch

Parents: John and Kim Rasch of Pleasant Prairie

Most memorable high school moment: Being a member of the pit in last years spring musical “Chicago”. — It was one of the coolest things I’ve ever done and some thing most people will never get to do.

Most influential teacher: Kathryn Ripley in Band; My Sophomore year she put me in Tremper’s Wind Ensemble, the highest concert band they have. I never thought I’d ever be good enough to play in a group like that but Mrs. Ripley believed I could do it and gave me the confidence to keep playing and continue improving.

School activities/clubs: Band of the Black Watch, jazz band, Link Crew, National Honor Society, pep band, Renaissance Club, wind ensemble

School athletics: Golf

Honors, letters or awards: Mayor’s Youth Commisson Award; Boys Golf Captians Star, Eagle Scout

Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Boy Scouts; Volunteering for the Wisconsin Shores Challenger League Senior Division; Fishing; Hunting; Outdoor Activities

College choice: UW-Stevens Point

Intended major/field of study: Environmental Science and Management

Role model: My parents

Three words that best describe my role model: Hard-working, loving, strong

What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: My biggest dream is to own a cabin on a lake in northern Wisconsin.

