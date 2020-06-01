Today's Teen for June 1: Andrew Rasch

Most memorable high school moment: Being a member of the pit in last years spring musical “Chicago”. — It was one of the coolest things I’ve ever done and some thing most people will never get to do.

Most influential teacher: Kathryn Ripley in Band; My Sophomore year she put me in Tremper’s Wind Ensemble, the highest concert band they have. I never thought I’d ever be good enough to play in a group like that but Mrs. Ripley believed I could do it and gave me the confidence to keep playing and continue improving.