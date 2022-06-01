Today's Teen for June 1

Name: Jayden Kimpel

School: Indian Trail High School & Academy

Nickname: Jaye

Parents: Jerry Slater and Jodi Kimpel

Most memorable high school moment: While there were so many to choose from, my favorite by far was being able to join both newspaper and yearbook, and becoming an editor for both. Being a part of both publications have truly allowed me to experience high school through a camera lens, and see the beauty of all of the students.

Most influential teachers: Michelle Corbett, John Choi in Yearbook, Choir; Michelle Corbett and John Choi have always pushed me to be my true self. They’ve been my #1 cheerleaders, and have guided me through even the most difficult times.

School activities/clubs: Art Club, choir/madrigals, Key Club, Link Crew, National Honor Society, newspaper, yearbook

School offices held: 2019-2020 Key Club Bulletin Editor ; 2020-2021 Wisconsin-Upper Michigan Division Four Lieutenant Governor ; 2021-2022 Wisconsin-Upper Michigan Division One Lieutenant Governor ; 2020-2021 Yearbook Copy Editor ; 2021-2022 Yearbook Design Editor ; 2021-2022 Newspaper Copy Editor ; 2021-2022 Newspaper Social Media Manager

Honors, letters or awards: Two Academic Letters ; Two Academic Pins ; Six KEMPA Journalism Awards

Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Writing; Reading; Photography; Baking; Part Time Job

College choice: Undecided

Intended major/field of study: Journalism

Role model: My mother

Three words that best describe my role model: Passionate, Courageous, Sincere

What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: I hope to one day travel all over the United States [and possibly the world], and tell the story of the people that I meet.

