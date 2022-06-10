Today's Teen for June 10

Name: Ashley Springer

School: Tremper High School

Parents: Daniel Valdez (Stepfather), Robert Springer (Father), and Lynette Valdez (Mother)

Most memorable high school moment: When prompted to recall my most memorable moment of high school, two moments come to mind: being a part of the homecoming court and being able to perform with all of the orchestras in person this past November for the first time since my sophomore year.

Most influential teacher: Ms. Helen Breitenbach in Concert & Symphonic Orchestra; Ms. Breitenbach has consistently been one of the most supportive and inspiring teachers that I have had. Her enthusiasm for music radiates through her teaching but does not stop there; she seeks to understand each and every one of her students on a personal level and to help them work to achieve their goals. She has supported me throughout some of the most stressful and insecure moments of my musical career, providing me with constructive feedback but reminding me of what I am capable of achieving. HB's care for her students and music alike has inspired me to study music education; I can only hope that I can make as great of an impact on my students someday as she has made on me.

School activities/clubs: Link Crew, National Honor Society, orchestra, peer helpers/tutors, Renaissance Club, student government, Golden Strings, Chamber Orchestra

School offices held: Historian of National Honor Society, Cabinet Member of Link Crew, Concertmaster of Concert, Symphonic, and Chamber Orchestras, Strolling Cluster Leader for Golden Strings

Honors, letters or awards: Concertmaster (2021) and Second Violin Principal (2019) of the WSMA State Honors Orchestra, First place winner of the 2022 Racine Symphony Orchestra's Young Artist Competition, High Honor Roll for seven consecutive semesters, Link Crew Cabinet Member, National Honor Society Historian, AP Scholar with Honor, Academic Letter, and Music Letter.

Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Playing my violin, learning other instruments, working out, spending time with friends and family, being outdoors, and thrifting.

College choice: I have not yet committed to a college, but I will either be committing to UW-Stevens Point or UW-Madison.

Intended major/field of study: I plan to double Major in Music Education and Violin Performance and pursue an English minor as well.

Role model: My parents

Three words that best describe my role model: Driven, zealous, and loving

What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: I want to use my knowledge and love of music to give back to others in my community, especially children. My ultimate goal is to have a fulfilling career as an orchestra teacher in which I teach my students how to utilize music as both a pastime and a means of self-expression.

