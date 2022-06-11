Today's Teen for June 11

Name: Alexander Feudner

School: Indian Trail High School & Academy

Nickname: Zander

Parents: Tony and Lesley Feudner

Most memorable high school moment: My freshman year I played volleyball on JV. That year we were ranked 8th/last in our conference tournament yet went on to win the whole thing. We became the first JV team to win a conference tournament.

Most influential teacher: Katie Phillips in AP literature and Composition; She not only teaches the class perfectly, but runs the women’s empowerment club and minorities empowerment club. She teaches her subject in a way everyone can understand even someone who isn’t good at English aka me. She is also a friend, if you ever need to get something off your chest or just hang out she will always welcome you to her classroom.

Other school activities: I was the mascot my senior year, I wore him at girls volleyball games and boys football games. they used him for ITTV ads and used him as the face of the Moe-lympics for our med-sci expo. His name was Moe the Hawk

School athletics: Tennis, volleyball

Honors, letters or awards: I played volleyball for four years. I have two JV letters and two varsity letters, two defensive player of the year awards, one most dedicated, one MVP, first team all conference and county, and state honorable mention.

Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Video games, volleyball, tennis, working out, work, hanging out with friends and family.

College choice: Benedictine University in Lisle, Ill.

Intended major/field of study: Biology

Role model: Stephen Hawking

Three words that best describe my role model: Genius, Caring, Limitless

What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: I hope to be able to find a cure or help others to survive diseases. I also hope to play volleyball for as long as I live and have enough money to travel and watch volleyball in other countries.

