Today's Teen for June 2

Alana Carmickle

Name: Alana Carmickle

School: Indian Trail High School & Academy

Parents: John and Marisela Carmickle

Most memorable high school moment: My most memorable high school moment so far was the Senior Night basketball game at Indian Trail. It was bittersweet to watch my friends play their very last basketball game at Indian Trail

Most influential teachers: Katie Phillips and Patrick Conners in AP Literature and AP Physics. respectively; I picked two teachers because they have almost identically important roles in my education. Mrs. Phillips is a teacher who I rely on for everything. She is one of the strongest women I know and she is never afraid to be honest with me. She is a great teacher and an amazing person, and I truly could not have gotten through high school without her. Mr. Conners has had the greatest influence on my academic outlook and has made my learning experience fun and engaging. He taught me everything I know about physics and is the leading reason why I plan on pursuing a career in the science field. Both teachers I have the upmost respect for, their dedication to me and my classmates is has never gone unnoticed.

School activities/clubs: Link Crew, Women's Rights and Empowerment Club, African American Youth Initiative,

School athletics: Track

Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Equiteens; Reading; Community Organizer; Mentor to Elementary Students

College choice: Michigan State University in East Lansing, MI

Intended major/field of study: Physics

Role model: Armani Carmickle

Three words that best describe my role model: Resilient, Determined, Extraordinary

What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: I hope to one day work in a space station or to become a professor and teach physics to other students.

