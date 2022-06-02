Today's Teen for June 2

Most influential teachers: Katie Phillips and Patrick Conners in AP Literature and AP Physics. respectively; I picked two teachers because they have almost identically important roles in my education. Mrs. Phillips is a teacher who I rely on for everything. She is one of the strongest women I know and she is never afraid to be honest with me. She is a great teacher and an amazing person, and I truly could not have gotten through high school without her. Mr. Conners has had the greatest influence on my academic outlook and has made my learning experience fun and engaging. He taught me everything I know about physics and is the leading reason why I plan on pursuing a career in the science field. Both teachers I have the upmost respect for, their dedication to me and my classmates is has never gone unnoticed.