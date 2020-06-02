Today's Teen for June 2

Most memorable high school moment: The most memorable moment of high school was probably sophomore year. It was the first football game of the season, first home game of the season, and my first varsity start all in one game so the nerves for me were kind of high. It was the opening kickoff and I remember watching the play the next day and I somehow made my way through a huge mess of people and made the first tackle of the season and my first varsity tackle.

Most influential teacher: Christine King in Spanish; When I had Mrs. King my freshman year for Spanish One, she automatically became one of my favorite teachers. Mrs. King always supported me through any event, basketball games, football games, track meets, and especially encouraging me to get my school work done to the best of my ability. She was all in with trying to help me and make me a better student, and a better person. Even though I only had her for one year, I still go into her classroom to catch up with her, talk about how school and life is going, and to talk about important events if they are a relevant. She has been a great influence on me to make myself as best and I could be.