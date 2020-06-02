Today's Teen for June 2

Parents: Randal and Holly Fahnrich of Racine
Most memorable high school moment: The most memorable moment of high school was probably sophomore year. It was the first football game of the season, first home game of the season, and my first varsity start all in one game so the nerves for me were kind of high. It was the opening kickoff and I remember watching the play the next day and I somehow made my way through a huge mess of people and made the first tackle of the season and my first varsity tackle.
Most influential teacher: Christine King in Spanish; When I had Mrs. King my freshman year for Spanish One, she automatically became one of my favorite teachers. Mrs. King always supported me through any event, basketball games, football games, track meets, and especially encouraging me to get my school work done to the best of my ability. She was all in with trying to help me and make me a better student, and a better person. Even though I only had her for one year, I still go into her classroom to catch up with her, talk about how school and life is going, and to talk about important events if they are a relevant. She has been a great influence on me to make myself as best and I could be.
School activities/clubs: DECA, Link Crew
School athletics: Football, track
Honors, letters or awards: Sophomore Year-All Southeastern Conference Conference Honorable Mention and All Kenosha County Honorable Mention; Junior Year-Varsity Football Team Captain, All Southeastern Conference Second team, All Kenosha County First Team, U.S. Army Player of the Game, Varsity Team Captain for Track, and Business Academy Student of the Quarter; Senior Year- Varsity Football Team Captain, All Southeastern Conference First team, All Kenosha County First Team
Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Working at Festival Foods; Cooking; any sort of exercise; any sort of activity that takes place outside; being around friends and family; traveling; maintained a job at Festival Foods Grocery Store
College choice: University of Wisconsin-La Crosse
Intended major/field of study: Accounting
Role model: Luke Kuechly
Three words that best describe my role model: Hard working, determined, always giving maximum effort
What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime is to travel to Germany because that is where the majority of my family immigrated from and then Hawaii because it’s Hawaii. I would also like to hike El Camino de Santigao, a path that has many different hiking trails in Spain. Career wise, I would like a good, stable job in accounting when I am older and to be able to send my children to good schools, then to good colleges so they can live a successful life of there own.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.