Today's Teen for June 3

Name: Monica Arizmendi

School: Indian Trail High School & Academy

Nickname: Moni

Parents: The Arizmendis of Pleasant Prairie

Most memorable high school moment: Making new friends and creating memories. From homecoming, to games, it’s been wonderful to see my friends grow into young adults preparing to take on the world :-)

Most influential teacher: Kelli Cairo in Accounting, Financial Literacy, Business Law, Innovation Lab: She encouraged students to engage in her class. Ms. Cairo pushed me to the best of my ability academically and personally she helped me understand that I was ready for the real world but the real world wasn’t ready for me.

School activities/clubs: Link Crew, Chief Management officer at Innovation Lab, Employee at Hawk Shop

Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Certified lash extensions artist

College choice: UW-Milwaukee

Intended major/field of study: Business Management

Role model: Mrs. Kelli Cairo

Three words that best describe my role model: Passionate, intelligent, selfless

What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: To become an entrepreneur in the cosmetic/beauty industry.

