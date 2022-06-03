Today's Teen for June 3

Name: Monica Arizmendi
School: Indian Trail High School & Academy
Nickname: Moni
Parents: The Arizmendis of Pleasant Prairie
Most memorable high school moment: Making new friends and creating memories. From homecoming, to games, it’s been wonderful to see my friends grow into young adults preparing to take on the world :-)
Most influential teacher: Kelli Cairo in Accounting, Financial Literacy, Business Law, Innovation Lab: She encouraged students to engage in her class. Ms. Cairo pushed me to the best of my ability academically and personally she helped me understand that I was ready for the real world but the real world wasn’t ready for me.
School activities/clubs: Link Crew, Chief Management officer at Innovation Lab, Employee at Hawk Shop
Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Certified lash extensions artist
College choice: UW-Milwaukee
Intended major/field of study: Business Management
Role model: Mrs. Kelli Cairo
Three words that best describe my role model: Passionate, intelligent, selfless
What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: To become an entrepreneur in the cosmetic/beauty industry.