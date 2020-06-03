Today's Teen for June 3

Parents: Jeremy and Sara Olson of Kenosha
Most memorable high school moment: Performing with chorale for the first time and feeling a sense of belonging
Most influential teacher: Julie Chase in Spanish; Mrs. Chase has taught me not just Spanish but life lessons and I couldn’t be more grateful for her. She is always there for me and she’s always willing to give what she has to make someone else happy.
School activities/clubs: Choir/madrigals, Link Crew, National Honor Society, Renaissance Club
School athletics: Lacrosse
School offices held: Cabinet Leader for Link Crew
Honors, letters or awards: Unsung Hero for Lacrosse; Completion of 100 community service hours; Nominee to be on the junior city council
Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Spending time with family and friends
College choice: Carthage College in Kenosha
Intended major/field of study: Nursing
Role model: Mom
Three words that best describe my role model: Caring, Empathetic, Giving
What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: I hope to make my family proud, and achieve my lifelong dream as a nurse. I hope to receive a bachelors degree in nursing and work in the OB department. I also hope to one day have my own family and care for them the way my mom does for my family.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.