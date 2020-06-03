Today's Teen for June 3
Today's Teen for June 3

Alanah.jpeg

Alanah Gervais

Parents: Jeremy and Sara Olson of Kenosha

Most memorable high school moment: Performing with chorale for the first time and feeling a sense of belonging

Most influential teacher: Julie Chase in Spanish; Mrs. Chase has taught me not just Spanish but life lessons and I couldn’t be more grateful for her. She is always there for me and she’s always willing to give what she has to make someone else happy.

School activities/clubs: Choir/madrigals, Link Crew, National Honor Society, Renaissance Club

School athletics: Lacrosse

School offices held: Cabinet Leader for Link Crew

Honors, letters or awards: Unsung Hero for Lacrosse; Completion of 100 community service hours; Nominee to be on the junior city council

Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Spending time with family and friends

College choice: Carthage College in Kenosha

Intended major/field of study: Nursing

Role model: Mom

Three words that best describe my role model: Caring, Empathetic, Giving

What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: I hope to make my family proud, and achieve my lifelong dream as a nurse. I hope to receive a bachelors degree in nursing and work in the OB department. I also hope to one day have my own family and care for them the way my mom does for my family.

