Today's Teen for June 4

Arianna Moore

Mother: Shawna Bestwick of Pleasant Prairie

Most memorable high school moment: My most memorable high school moment was during this school year at the Kettle Moriane Press Association award ceremony when the Blaze Yearbook was announced as a All-KEMPA. Knowing our hard work had all paid off during the school year.

Most influential teacher: Michelle Corbett in Yearbook; Having someone at school that I can go to for more than school assignments is important. Mrs. Corbett is an amazing teacher and yearbook adviser. She has allowed for me to accomplish many things within the journalism world. She allowed my classmates and I to go to Journalism Conventions which bettered us as journalists. She is overall the best teacher I have ever had.

School activities/clubs: Link Crew, National Honor Society, yearbook

School athletics: Track, cheerleading

School offices held: 2019 Associate Editor of the Blaze Yearbook; 2020 Editor-In-Chief of the Blaze Yearbook

Honors, letters or awards: Nine Individual Awards in the 2019 Kettle-Moraine Press Association Students Journalism contest.

Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Working at Platos Closet; Spend time with friends; listen to music; photography; writing; reading; Ramblers cheer coach

College choice: UW-Oshkosh

Intended major/field of study: Pre-Med

Role model: Grandma

Three words that best describe my role model: Caring, Supportive, Selfless

What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: I plan on completing Medical School and becoming a Pediatric Radiologist.

