Today's Teen for June 4

Most memorable high school moment: My most memorable high school moment was during this school year at the Kettle Moriane Press Association award ceremony when the Blaze Yearbook was announced as a All-KEMPA. Knowing our hard work had all paid off during the school year.

Most influential teacher: Michelle Corbett in Yearbook; Having someone at school that I can go to for more than school assignments is important. Mrs. Corbett is an amazing teacher and yearbook adviser. She has allowed for me to accomplish many things within the journalism world. She allowed my classmates and I to go to Journalism Conventions which bettered us as journalists. She is overall the best teacher I have ever had.