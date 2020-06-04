Today's Teen for June 4

Mother: Shawna Bestwick of Pleasant Prairie
Most memorable high school moment: My most memorable high school moment was during this school year at the Kettle Moriane Press Association award ceremony when the Blaze Yearbook was announced as a All-KEMPA. Knowing our hard work had all paid off during the school year.
Most influential teacher: Michelle Corbett in Yearbook; Having someone at school that I can go to for more than school assignments is important. Mrs. Corbett is an amazing teacher and yearbook adviser. She has allowed for me to accomplish many things within the journalism world. She allowed my classmates and I to go to Journalism Conventions which bettered us as journalists. She is overall the best teacher I have ever had.
School activities/clubs: Link Crew, National Honor Society, yearbook
School athletics: Track, cheerleading
School offices held: 2019 Associate Editor of the Blaze Yearbook; 2020 Editor-In-Chief of the Blaze Yearbook
Honors, letters or awards: Nine Individual Awards in the 2019 Kettle-Moraine Press Association Students Journalism contest.
Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Working at Platos Closet; Spend time with friends; listen to music; photography; writing; reading; Ramblers cheer coach
College choice: UW-Oshkosh
Intended major/field of study: Pre-Med
Role model: Grandma
Three words that best describe my role model: Caring, Supportive, Selfless
What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: I plan on completing Medical School and becoming a Pediatric Radiologist.
