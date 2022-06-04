Today's Teen for June 4

Name: Alex Ballard

School: Indian Trail High School & Academy

Parents: Scott and Corrie

Most memorable high school moment: My most memorable high school moment was freshman year and learning a new learning style.

Most influential teachers: All of them; All of my teacher’s deserve this notoriety along with me because they’ve all taught me. Good or bad relationships between us, each year I’ve learned new life skills so I’m thankful for that.

Other school activities: African American Youth Initiative Group

School athletics: Basketball, football

Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Working out; Volunteering; Writing

College choice: Still deciding

Intended major/field of study: Major in Engineering with a minor in Finance

Role model: My father

Three words that best describe my role model: Hardworking; Humble; Passionate

What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: I hope one day that I can be the change in many kids lives. I want to be a good role model for kids who don’t have the right guidance in life and give them inspiration to grow up to be the best version of themselves.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0