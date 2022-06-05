Today's Teen for June 5

Name: Joshua Cao

School: Indian Trail High School & Academy

Parents: Li Zhu and Ching Yu Cao of Pleasant Prairie

Most memorable high school moment: Out of all my memorable moments in high school, I particularly enjoyed my AP Government’s mock presidential campaign. It was a two week project that included making ads, posters, and campaign buttons that culminated in a presidential debate. It was an exhilarating experience to debate politics respectfully and constructively rather than with the aggressive rhetoric we see in the media and online.

Most influential teachers: Ms. Katie Phillips and Ms. Amanda Johnson, in AP English Literature (Phillips); AP English Language and Composition (Johnson); Both teachers had tremendous impact in developing the writer and person I am today. They really helped me hone my writing style all the while teaching me invaluable critical thinking skills through literary analysis. Together, they guided me through all my English courses and prepared me to express my thoughts as a curious, considerate student.

School activities/clubs: National Honor Society, wind ensemble

School athletics: Swimming, tennis

School offices held: President of National Honor Society; Treasurer of Junior Class

Honors, letters or awards: National Merit Finalist; 1st Place Civic Games Editorial Writing Contest; 1st Place Women’s Suffrage Essay Contest; Varsity Swimmer; Varsity Tennis Player; Delegate for Wisconsin Senate Scholar Program

Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Youth in Governance; Piano; Hospital Volunteer; Baking; Playing Video Games

College choice: Undecided

Intended major/field of study: Political Science or Economics

Role model: Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Three words that best describe my role model: Tough, Thoughtful, and Compassionate

What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: I am often an indecisive person with a million different ideas floating around in my head, so it’s hard for me to answer this question. Someday, I hope to truly understand who I am, what I want, and what I stand for.

