Today's Teen for June 5

Nickname: Maddy
Parents: Erik and Laura Herbrechtsmeier of Pleasant Prairie
Most memorable high school moment: Dancing at winter formal with my friends
Most influential teacher: Erik Herbrechtsmeier in AP Statistics; Even though he is my dad, he was the most influential teacher because he showed me that math isn’t all about equations and it has logical real world uses. His class was the most exciting class because you can tell he is really invested in his students and works hard so all his students enjoy coming to class
School activities/clubs: Jazz band, National Honor Society, pep band, wind ensemble
School athletics: Golf
School offices held: National Honor Society Vice President; drum major for pep band
Honors, letters or awards: Indian Trail athletics and academic letters; MedSci academy awards
Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Working at a vet clinic; playing trumpet; watching netflix
College choice: Carthage College in Kenosha
Intended major/field of study: Biology
Role model: My parents
Three words that best describe my role model: Hard-working, loving, and dedicated
What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: Helping endangered animal populations be restored
