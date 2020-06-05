Today's Teen for June 5
Madeline Herbrechtsmeier

Nickname: Maddy

Parents: Erik and Laura Herbrechtsmeier of Pleasant Prairie

Most memorable high school moment: Dancing at winter formal with my friends

Most influential teacher: Erik Herbrechtsmeier in AP Statistics; Even though he is my dad, he was the most influential teacher because he showed me that math isn’t all about equations and it has logical real world uses. His class was the most exciting class because you can tell he is really invested in his students and works hard so all his students enjoy coming to class

School activities/clubs: Jazz band, National Honor Society, pep band, wind ensemble

School athletics: Golf

School offices held: National Honor Society Vice President; drum major for pep band

Honors, letters or awards: Indian Trail athletics and academic letters; MedSci academy awards

Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Working at a vet clinic; playing trumpet; watching netflix

College choice: Carthage College in Kenosha

Intended major/field of study: Biology

Role model: My parents

Three words that best describe my role model: Hard-working, loving, and dedicated

What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: Helping endangered animal populations be restored

