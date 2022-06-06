Today's Teen for June 6

Name: Cooper Wood

School: Tremper High School

Parents: Ted and Sandra Wood of Pleasant Prairie

Most memorable high school moment: When I think of my time as a high schooler, I picture a collage of memories shared with my friends. The sunrises and sunsets. The nights spent driving aimlessly through Kenosha. The laughs and hugs. Memories I will always cherish and hold dear!

Most influential teacher: Nic Cicerale in Acting; The environment created in the classroom of Mr. Cicerale is one that inspires acceptance and growth. Ironically, his students are able to explore and understand themselves through the study of pretending to be others. This is wholly due to the incredible care and diligence that Cicerale approaches teaching with. His guidance as a director, teacher, and friend has been a vital part of the formation of the person I am today.

School activities/clubs: Environmental Club, Future Business Leaders of America, Key Club, Link Crew, National Honor Society, performing arts/theater, Renaissance Club, Madrigal Singer

School offices held: Class of 2022 Vice President; Future Buisness Leaders of America President; National Honor Society Secretary; International Thespian Society Secretary and Bulletin Editor; Link Crew Cabinet Member

Honors, letters or awards: National Merit Scholarship Finalist; Regional and State Vocal Solo and Ensemble awards (Classical and Musical Theatre; Regional and State FBLA Awards (Client Service, Graphic Design, and Public Speaking)

Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Voice Lessons; knitting; completing the daily NYT mini crossword; reading; and enjoying what little free time I have with my friends!

College choice: Undecided

Intended major/field of study: Ecology and Evolutionary Biology

Role model: Julia Butterfly Hill

Three words that best describe my role model: Tenacious, intrepid, and radical.

What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: I intend to continue to relish in the little joys of our world (and probably become incredibly famous along the way).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0